Zoji La avalanche: Rescue ops continue; Ladakh admn announces compensation

A day after seven persons lost their lives and nine were injured when an avalanche struck Zoji La on the Srinagar–Ladakh highway on Friday, the Ladakh administration has announced compensation for the victims’ families.

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A rescue operation was launched immediately on Friday afternoon after several vehicles were trapped under debris. Officials confirmed that seven people died in the incident.

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In a post on X, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives near Zoji La Pass.

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“The UT administration will provide ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased,” he said.

Saxena added that he has directed the district administration to extend all necessary assistance to the bereaved families and the injured.

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On Saturday, rescue operations resumed early morning, and authorities reported that one more body was retrieved from the site.

Officials said the Srinagar–Kargil route was closed to traffic on Saturday due to ongoing rescue work and is likely to reopen on Sunday. The operation is expected to conclude by Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, voices from Kargil district, where the victims belonged, have raised concerns over road safety.

Political activist Sajjad Kargili said that while the incident may be termed a natural calamity, “administrative mismanagement cannot be ignored.”

“It is deeply concerning that passengers coming from Sonamarg are held back until 10 or 11 am, only to be allowed to proceed when the sun is out—exposing them to greater risk. This reflects serious mismanagement and a lack of sensitivity in handling such a dangerous route,” he said.

He stressed the need for concrete action. “Vehicle movement towards Ladakh must be placed under strict control of the Ladakh Police, and a proper checkpoint system should be established at Sonamarg. Mere words of consolation are not enough—decisive and accountable measures are needed,” he added.

On Friday night, Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa said the incident was a “stark reminder of the harsh and dangerous realities faced by people travelling on this critical route.”

“There is an urgent need to implement a fixed, scientifically planned traffic schedule, preferably during early morning hours when avalanche risks are lower. Preventive measures must replace reactive responses,” he said.