DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / ₹88 cr credited to 2.34 lakh women in Jalandhar under Satkar Yojana

₹88 cr credited to 2.34 lakh women in Jalandhar under Satkar Yojana

Govt releases three-month financial assistance; over 3.27 lakh women registered in district so far

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Pawan Tinu with beneficiaries of Mawan Dhiyan Scheme in Jalandhar. A Tribune photograph.
Advertisement

With the government formally launching the AAP's flagship Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana on Wednesday, more than 2.34 lakh women in Jalandhar received the first installment of financial assistance directly into their bank accounts.

Advertisement

A total of Rs 88 crore was credited to beneficiaries in the district, covering three months of assistance under the scheme.

Advertisement

Jalandhar has 3,27,756 registered beneficiaries, though payments were released to 2,34,701 women who had completed registration by June 25.

Advertisement

Of the beneficiaries who received the first installment, around 1.17 lakh belong to the general category and an equal number to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The district authorities said Rs 52.81 crore was released to general category beneficiaries and Rs 35.20 crore to SC beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The scheme was initially launched as a pilot project in nine Assembly constituencies across Punjab, with Adampur among the selected segments. Subsequently, four more constituencies in Jalandhar district were brought under the scheme, while the remaining segments were added around a fortnight ago.

Of the over 10 lakh female voters in the district, so far only a little over 3 lakh have registered for the scheme. The district officials said further registrations were on.

District Programme Officer Gulbahar Singh said the pace of registrations had been affected by heavy traffic on the online portal but was expected to improve. "Since the scheme has just started, registrations are gradually picking up. There was significant traffic on the portal. As the process progresses, many more women are expected to join. The remaining beneficiaries will also receive the amount soon," he said.

Under the scheme, eligible women over 18 years of age (from the general category), will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000, while women belonging to the Scheduled Castes will be provided Rs 1,500 per month.

AAP leader Pawan Tinu termed the launch a landmark step towards women's financial empowerment.

"This is a pioneering initiative that will strengthen the economic independence of women. For beneficiaries from poor households, even Rs 1,000 a month makes a meaningful difference. Those dismissing it as a freebie fail to understand its significance for women struggling to make ends meet," he said.

The launch was marked by meetings and gatherings across the district, where party workers and beneficiaries watched a live telecast of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann disbursing benefits to women at a state-level event in Dhuri.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts