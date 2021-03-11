1,000 GNA varsity students get degrees

Jalandhar, April 30
As many as 1,000 GNA University students received their degrees in faculty of engineering design and automation, hospitality, business studies, computer science, animation, liberal arts, natural sciences and physical education and sports at the convocation ceremony held here on Saturday.
Around 72 toppers of various academic programmes bagged gold medals, 66 silver medals and 34 bronze medals. Vipin Sondhi, renowned business tycoon, was the chief guest while Sarvjit Singh Samra, founder and MD of Capital Small Finance Bank, was the guest of honour.
Gursaran Singh Sihra, Chancellor, GNA University, presided over the convocation ceremony. Pro-Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra, vice-chancellor Dr VK Rattan, Dean Academics Dr Monika Hanspal and Registrar Dr RK Mahajan graced the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull