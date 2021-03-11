1,000 GNA varsity students get degrees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

As many as 1,000 GNA University students received their degrees in faculty of engineering design and automation, hospitality, business studies, computer science, animation, liberal arts, natural sciences and physical education and sports at the convocation ceremony held here on Saturday.

Around 72 toppers of various academic programmes bagged gold medals, 66 silver medals and 34 bronze medals. Vipin Sondhi, renowned business tycoon, was the chief guest while Sarvjit Singh Samra, founder and MD of Capital Small Finance Bank, was the guest of honour.

Gursaran Singh Sihra, Chancellor, GNA University, presided over the convocation ceremony. Pro-Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra, vice-chancellor Dr VK Rattan, Dean Academics Dr Monika Hanspal and Registrar Dr RK Mahajan graced the occasion.