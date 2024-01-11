Rs 1.11 crore bottle crushing machines lying non-functional

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

Even as the BJP leadership has taken up the issue of alleged Rs 100 crore Smart City scam in Jalandhar, there were several projects initiated with funds from the Centre which got started, but did not remain functional.

One such project is of 10 reverse-vending machines which were installed for crushing pet plastic bottles at a cost of Rs 1.11 crore two years ago in January 2021. A contract was signed with an Ahmedabad-based firm for the operation and maintenance of the machines for five years, but it remained partially workable only for a few months.

The machines could crush bottles of 2.50 ml to 2.5 litre capacity. The blue-body machines were installed at the Civil Hospital, city bus stand, District Administrative Complex, HMV College, DAV College, KMV College, municipal corporation office and Devi Talab Mandir among other sites.

The reverse-vending machines for plastic waste disposal were installed under the Smart City proj with the announcement for reward coupons. Then MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma had announced that eight more plastic bottle-crushing machines would be installed at major locations of the city in the second phase. Each machine has a capacity of crushing and storing around 2,000 bottles and cans every day.

It was then announced that Rs 5 coupon would be sent to people using the machines via their smartphones. People were also asked to feed their mobile numbers while crushing bottles in the machine to avail coupons, which could be redeemed from empanelled hotels or shopping malls.

It was then projected that the move would encourage people to crush plastic bottles and waste in machines and keep the city plastic-free. However, no coupon was issued to any person who used the machine.

BJP district president and former MC councillor Sushil Sharma said, “Like every other Smart City project, funds used on this project also went down the drain. It was such a good and environment-related project, but officials did not ensure that it remained functional. We will get an inquiry launched into the matter.”

