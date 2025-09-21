DT
PT
Rs 1.11L donated for flood-relief efforts in Phagwara

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:19 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ongoing flood relief initiatives received a boost as Sant Ajit Singh Nauliwale, Sant Balraj Singh Jiwanwale and Sant Avtar Singh Bhikhwalwale collectively donated Rs 1,11,000 towards the cause.

Jarnail Singh Garhdiwal assured full support for any tasks assigned by Sant Seechewal to aid the flood victims. He further pledged that vital resources such as diesel, fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs would be made available to support affected farmers.

Expressing gratitude, Sant Seechewal emphasised that the time to act was now, as water levels were receding in many parts of the Baupur Mand area. He mentioned that efforts would soon shift towards field preparation and reinforcing damaged embankments.

Seechewal appealed to Punjabis across the world to offer the same level of support for restoring farmlands and rebuilding embankments as they had done during the flood relief operations by supplying necessary materials.

Additionally, Seechewal announced grants to provide motorboats and water tankers with a capacity of 5,000 litres each.

