1,234 beneficiaries under Ashirwad scheme: Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 31

Under the Ashirwad scheme, an amount of Rs 6,29,34,000 has been deposited in bank accounts of 1,234 needy girls in the district through online management system by the Punjab Government.

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said under the scheme, Rs 51,000 was given to eligible beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes from November 2022 to January 2023 by the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities.

He said Rs 1,93,80,000 was given to 380 eligible beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes in November 2022, Rs 2,44,80,000 to 480 beneficiaries in December 2022 and Rs 1,90,74,000 to 374 beneficiaries in January 2023 under the Ashirwad scheme.

Jimpa said to avail benefits under the scheme, it was necessary to submit application in the prescribed pro forma 30 days before marriage and within 30 days after the marriage. He said these applications could be submitted at the tehsil-level offices or the facilitation centre.

#Hoshiarpur