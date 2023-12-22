Rs 1.25 cr siphoned off from dead man’s account, 3 held

Sanjiv Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, December 21

The police have arrested three persons in a case of embezzlement of funds to the tune of Rs 1,25,55,127 from the bank account of a teacher, Gurinderjit Singh, who died a few months ago.

During interrogation, it came to light that the amount was transferred into the accounts of eight persons.

DSP Kulwant Singh Tanda and Garhdiwala police station in-charge Parminder Singh Dhoot said during interrogation, Sharanjeet Singh, a resident of Jiya Sahota village, revealed the names of eight persons in whose accounts the amount was transferred.

They said it came to light that Rs Rs 9.40 lakh was deposited in the bank account of Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Jiya Sahota Kalan; Rs 18 lakh was transferred into the account of Kehar Singh, a resident of Jiya Sahota; Rs 9 lakh was deposited in the account of Gurjit Kaur, wife of Kehar Singh; their son Jagdeep Singh had Rs 21 lakh; Aanchal, a resident of Mauli police station, Phagwara Sadar, and presently a resident of Argowal, had Rs 11.90 lakh in the account; Maanjit Singh had Rs 54,000; Pindu Atwal had Rs 1 lakh; and a sum of Rs 35,000 was transferred into the account of Bikramjit Singh.

The police also revealed that Aanchal purchased a car worth Rs 9 lakh in the name of his brother Onkar Singh, which had been seized. They said accused couple Kehar Singh and his wife Gurjit Kaur were arrested on December 13, while Sharanjit Singh was nabbed on December 15.

The suspects were presented before a court, which sent them to four-day police remand for questioning. It is being said that one of the suspects managed to flee abroad. Police officials said the accounts in which the amount was transferred through IMPS were being frozen and efforts were on to nab other suspects.

Manjot Singh, president of the Baba Deep Singh Seva Dal and Welfare Society and a resident of Talwandi Jattan, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the embezzlement on December 12. Following this, the police registered a case under Sections 379, 420 and 120 of the IPC.

In his complaint, Manjot said after the death of Gurinderjit Singh, a resident of Sahota Kalan village, an amount of Rs 1,25,55,127 was transferred in the name of several persons from his two accounts in Punjab National Bank, Garhdiwala.

