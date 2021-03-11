Rs 1.25 crore for development works in Jalandhar's 14 villages

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

To give a major fillip to development of rural belt, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday approved funds worth Rs 1.25 crore for multiple infrastructure projects in 14 villages of the district.

The development works include construction of new anganwari centres, water plant, laying of interlocking tiles, carpeting of new roads, drains and others would be carried out in mission mode.

Thori said these projects would be initiated under PM-Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) and directed the officials of Panchayati raj to ensure these works get started and completed within the stipulated timeframe for the development of the villages.

He said that for construction of streets, funds worth Rs 10.33 lakh in Talwan, Rs 65.13 lakh in Randhawa Masanda, Rs 12.52 lakh in Uggi, Rs 10 lakh in Talwandi Butian, Rs 20 lakh in Daduwal village have been sanctioned. For new anganwari centres, grants of Rs 9.48 lakh in Tehang, Rs 9.48 lakh in Chuharwali Rs 8.96 lakh in Garha, Rs 9.49 lakh in Partappura and Rs 9.48 lakh in Nagar have also been approved besides the funds for laying interlocking tiles, including Rs 20 lakh in Lesriwal, Rs 11.44 lakh in Beas, Rs 5 lakh in Ramgrah, water plant in Ramgarh of Rs 2.5 lakh, funds worth Rs 9.65 for drains in Talhan villages have been approved.