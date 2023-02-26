1,251 get degrees at CT Group's convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 25

As many as 1251 postgraduates and graduates of 2021 and 2022 pass out batches were awarded degrees in the eighth convocation ceremony organised at CT South Campus, Shahpur.

At the convocation, 350 postgraduate and 901 undergraduate students of pharmacy, hospitality, engineering and other streams were honoured. The guest of honour for the occasion was Balkar Singh, MLA, Kartarpur. He delivered the convocation address. In his address, Balkar Singh shared the tale of his success and stressed on the introduction of new technology.

He said, “I congratulate all the degree holders today as it’s the reward of their hard work and sincerity during their college days. I just want to tell all the students that after stepping out today from the premises, you must go back and calmly understand yourself and the importance of what and why of your life. You should stop searching negativity and start seeing positive things in every situation. This will change your inside out. You must work hard with a positive mindset in order to touch the pinnacle of success.”

The welcome speech was delivered by campus director Gurpreet Singh Sidhu and the convocation was declared opened by chairman CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi. The convocation was organised by dean academics Seva singh, along with Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, director research, and staff members.

Charanjit Singh Channi, CT Group chairman, wished luck to all the students saying, “I have no doubt that you will get the very best in life.” CT Group managing director Manbir Singh and vice-chairman Harpreet Singh thanked the chief guest. On the occasion, State Secretary Punjab Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Satish Bansal CT University vice-chancellor, MK Abrol, chairman of Abrol Engineering

Company, Mahinder singh Mehngi chairman of HB Industries, Amrinder Singh Dhiman, chairman of CMD Industries, Ashwani Victor, chairman of Victor Tools were present.