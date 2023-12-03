Rs 1.25L robbery cracked, 2 held with weapon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

A day after unidentified armed miscreants looted a recovery agent of a private finance firm on the airport road near Haer village, the police cracked the case within 24 hours of the incident.

The police nabbed two persons and recovered a pistol, two magazines and six live rounds from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Amritpal Singh (25) and Avtar Singh (19), both residents of Guru Ki Wadali falling under the Chheharta police station.

Harpreet Singh Mander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigation, said the miscreants had snatched a bag from Sumit Kumar, alias Giri, containing Rs 1.25 lakh in cash and a tab. Giri told the police that he was going to the residence of Kuljit Kaur located near Gurudwara Baba Jeewan Singh on the airport road for collecting instalment when two armed persons with covered faces fired at him and robbed him.

Giri, a resident of Buland Shehar, Uttar Pradesh, works as cash collection agent in Bharat Finance Limited. At present, he lives in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar near Putlighar.

The DCP said following probe, the police identified the suspects and arrested them today. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. The DCP said Amritpal had six criminal cases registered against him.