DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 1.27 lakh smugglers held, over 7,000 kg heroin seized in AAP regime: DGP

1.27 lakh smugglers held, over 7,000 kg heroin seized in AAP regime: DGP

67th State-Level Police Commemoration Day observed at Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:37 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.
Advertisement

To honour the valiant police personnel who laid down their lives while fighting militants and criminals, the 67th State-Level Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav led the homage ceremony and laid floral wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial. He was accompanied by Special DGP, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar Sinha and ADGP, PAP, MF Farooqui.

Advertisement

The DGP said since September 1981, 1,804 brave personnel of the Punjab Police have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, including two bravehearts who attained martyrdom this year.

Advertisement

Yadav said, “It is because of these brave martyrs that we are breathing in an atmosphere of peace today. The police have an illustrious legacy of gallantry, selflessness, and iron-willed determination to eradicate militancy. The force remains steadfastly committed to defending our frontiers and preserving communal harmony across the border state.”

A ceremonial Commemoration Parade was held at the Martyrs’ Memorial within the PAP complex, where the names of all martyrs who laid down their lives during the past year were read out by the Commandant. The ceremony was concluded with the observance of a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths by senior officers in honour of the fallen heroes.

Advertisement

Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the ceremony, DGP Yadav said since March 16, 2022, more than 1,27,000 arrests had been made under the NDPS Act and recovery of over 7,260 kg of heroin had been seized. He stated that the police had frozen properties worth ₹902 crore belonging to drug traffickers.

He added that anti-gangster operations launched in April 2022 had dismantled 1,288 organised criminal modules and led to the arrest of over 3,300 gang members.

DGP Yadav met the families of police martyrs and listened to their concerns. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Special DGPs, several ADGPs, IGPs, DIGs, and senior police officers and officials from across the state.

BOX: History of the day

The tradition of observing Police Commemoration Day dates back to October 21, 1959, when a CRPF patrol led by SI Karam Singh was ambushed by Chinese forces at Hot Springs in Ladakh, resulting in the martyrdom of 10 brave jawans. Their supreme sacrifice at 16,000 feet in freezing conditions remains a symbol of extraordinary courage. Since then, October 21 is observed every year across all police units in the country to pay homage to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts