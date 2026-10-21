1.27 lakh smugglers held, over 7,000 kg heroin seized in AAP regime: DGP

To honour the valiant police personnel who laid down their lives while fighting militants and criminals, the 67th State-Level Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav led the homage ceremony and laid floral wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial. He was accompanied by Special DGP, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar Sinha and ADGP, PAP, MF Farooqui.

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The DGP said since September 1981, 1,804 brave personnel of the Punjab Police have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, including two bravehearts who attained martyrdom this year.

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Yadav said, “It is because of these brave martyrs that we are breathing in an atmosphere of peace today. The police have an illustrious legacy of gallantry, selflessness, and iron-willed determination to eradicate militancy. The force remains steadfastly committed to defending our frontiers and preserving communal harmony across the border state.”

A ceremonial Commemoration Parade was held at the Martyrs’ Memorial within the PAP complex, where the names of all martyrs who laid down their lives during the past year were read out by the Commandant. The ceremony was concluded with the observance of a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths by senior officers in honour of the fallen heroes.

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Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the ceremony, DGP Yadav said since March 16, 2022, more than 1,27,000 arrests had been made under the NDPS Act and recovery of over 7,260 kg of heroin had been seized. He stated that the police had frozen properties worth ₹902 crore belonging to drug traffickers.

He added that anti-gangster operations launched in April 2022 had dismantled 1,288 organised criminal modules and led to the arrest of over 3,300 gang members.

DGP Yadav met the families of police martyrs and listened to their concerns. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Special DGPs, several ADGPs, IGPs, DIGs, and senior police officers and officials from across the state.

BOX: History of the day

The tradition of observing Police Commemoration Day dates back to October 21, 1959, when a CRPF patrol led by SI Karam Singh was ambushed by Chinese forces at Hot Springs in Ladakh, resulting in the martyrdom of 10 brave jawans. Their supreme sacrifice at 16,000 feet in freezing conditions remains a symbol of extraordinary courage. Since then, October 21 is observed every year across all police units in the country to pay homage to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.