1,300-lt lahan seized, three booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A total of 1300-litre lahan, being prepared illegally, was seized by the Jalandhar rural police and three persons were arrested. While 1,000-lt liqour was seized from Saghowal village, 300-lt liquor was seized from Bhode village. The police booked Chamkaur Singh and Jasveer Singh of Sanghowal in the raid at the village. The police seized five drums of lahan. An FIR was registered under various Sections of the Excise Act. Similarly, a police party during a raid at Bhode village, registered an FIR against Mahinder Singh of Bhode village.