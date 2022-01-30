1.46-lakh kg lahan, working stills destroyed in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 29

In a special drive being run jointly by the Excise Department and the district police, teams of the departments seized 1,46,640 kg of lahan during raids conducted in border areas of Himachal Pradesh near Mukerian and mand area along the Beas on Friday evening.

The seized lahan was destroyed on the spot. Besides, 10 running stills, 10 boilers, 41 plastic cans, three iron drums and three big tarpaulins were seized. The officials also impounded the nine vehicles, four cars and five motorcycles, used by smugglers.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyait said in view of the Vidhan Sabha elections, a joint operation was carried out by the Excise Department, Hoshiarpur police and Kangra police of Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale in areas which share borders with Himachal near Mukerian. In this regard, Mukerian police have registered a case against 10 accused under the Excise Act.

During the raid, areas were intensively monitored with the help of drone cameras, during which large deposits of lahan were detected. During this, around 1,40,000 kg of lahan, 10 running still with 10 boilers, 40 plastic cans, five motorcycles and four cars were seized.

Continuing the operation on Saturday morning, raids were conducted in the mand area of Gandhowal and Miyani villages. During the raid, 6,640 kg of lahan was destroyed while three big tarpaulins, one plastic can and three iron drums were recovered in which lahan was stored.