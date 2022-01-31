1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Nawanshahr's Rahon town

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 30

A joint team of officials of the Nawanshahr administration and the police seized 1,616 cases of English whisky worth Rs1 crore stored illegally at a private place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Rahon town of the district.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Nawanshahr, Vishesh Sarangal said acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising Excise Department, CIA Staff and Rahon police searched a place situated near Dana Mandi in Rahon town falling under the Nawanshahr Assembly segment.

During the raid, the team found 1,616 cases, having brands like Patiala Peg, McDowell’s No.1 and Officer’s Choice Blue (with label “for sale in Punjab), stored there.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said as per the record, a total of 1,616 cases were recovered — 730 cases of Patiala Peg (for sale in Punjab), 390 cases of McDowell’s No.1 (for sale in Punjab) and 496 cases of Officer’s Choice Blue (for sale in Punjab).

She said a case had been registered, adding that further investigation was on and the owner of the building, Satish Kumar, has been taken into custody for questioning.

The SSP said the team accompanied by ETO Raj Kumar and Excise Inspectors Manjit Singh and Harjinder Singh and CIA staff in-charge Dalbir Singh and Rahon police station SHO Bakshish Singh.

Five arrested with heroin, drugs

Hoshiarpur: During a drive carried out on the orders of SSP Dhuman H Nimbale, the district police on Saturday arrested five persons with heroin, intoxicants and sedative pills. In the first case, Mahilpur police recovered 190-gm heroin from Harpreet Singh, a resident of Langeri Road Mahilpur. In the second, Shivji, a resident of BDO Colony, Mahilpurr, was held with 210 grams of heroin-like drug. In the third, 250 intoxicating pills were seized from Rekha Rani, a resident of BDO Colony, Mahilpur. In the fourth, Garhshankar police recovered 200 intoxicating pills from Tilak Raj, a resident of Denowal Khurd under PS Garhshankar. In the fifth, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Bhammian, was held with 12 grams of heroin. Case have been registered against them at respective police stations. OC