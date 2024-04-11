1,700 attend career carnival

Jalandhar, April 10
CT Group hosted a career carnival at CT World School, drawing over 1,700 attendees from the city and nearby regions. The carnival, a multifaceted affair, featured different zones and complimentary camps aimed at empowering students.
The ‘placements for all’ zone offered insights into career advancement and employment opportunities. Free dental and eye care along with legal aid camps, in collaboration with the DLSA, and physiotherapy sessions promoted community health.
Workshops on NEET/JEE/GATE training and SSB exams, along with a session on happiness, led by Parindey’s founder Rajan Syal, provided learning opportunities.
