Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 11

The shop of a money exchanger was reportedly burgled near Goal Chowk here last night.

The burglars entered the shop after breaking open the shutters. They decamped with cash worth Rs 1,71,909 and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV after ransacking the shop.

On a complaint lodged by money exchanger Rohit Dang, a resident of Prem Nagar, Ludhiana, the police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations were on into the matter.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said after scanning the footage of CCTV

cameras installed in the neighbouring shops, it was seen that four burglars with their faces covered came in a car and committed the crime.

Thieves strike at house

In another case, the house of Ramandeep Singh was reportedly burgled in nearby Bhularai village last night. The burglars entered the house after breaking open the locks. They took away domestic goods and cash to the tune of Rs 30,000. The burglars managed to escape after committing the crime. A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC has been registered.

