1.86 lakh Jalandhar electors under scanner as SIR enters final phase

With only three days left for the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, nearly 1.86 lakh electors in Jalandhar district remain under scrutiny for failing to submit their enumeration forms, as the Election Commission’s exercise enters its final stage.

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According to officials, the SIR is a comprehensive exercise undertaken by the Election Commission to update existing electoral rolls based on the 2003 voter data. The process involves door-to-door verification by booth-level officers (BLOs) to confirm voter details, rectify errors, remove duplicate or ineligible entries, and ensure that only eligible electors are included in the final rolls.

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Jalandhar has around 16.4 lakh electors across its nine Assembly constituencies. Officials said enumeration forms of nearly 14.6 lakh voters have already been digitised, while efforts are underway to trace and verify the remaining electors before the August 3 deadline.

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Officials attributed the pending forms largely to deceased voters and those who were unavailable despite repeated attempts by BLOs to contact them. BLOs made three visits to such households, leaving slips with their contact details and the date of the next visit on each occasion. However, many electors could not be reached for verification.

Another significant category includes voters who have shifted from their registered addresses and are yet to be traced. Officials also reported cases of electors holding duplicate voter ID cards in another Assembly constituency or even another state. Such voters are being given the option to retain only one voter ID card as per electoral rules, while the duplicate entry will be deleted after due verification.

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Under the revised SIR process, every elector is required to submit an enumeration form containing detailed family information to assist in the verification process. The form seeks details of a relative already enrolled in the electoral roll, including their EPIC number, Assembly constituency, part and serial number, along with details of the applicant’s father or guardian, mother and spouse, wherever applicable.

For Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), applicants must declare that they have not acquired citizenship of another country. The form also cautions that submission of false information is punishable under the Representation of the People Act.

Following the completion of the revision exercise on August 3, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 13. The period for filing claims and objections will continue from August 13 to September 12. These will be disposed of by October 8, after which the final electoral roll will be published on October 12.

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia said, “Around 99.98% of the SIR exercise has been completed in Jalandhar district. Enumeration forms of 14.6 lakh voters, accounting for 88.69% of the electorate, have been digitised, while forms of around 1.86 lakh voters are yet to be collected.”