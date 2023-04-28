1.93 LMT wheat procured in Nawanshahr district so far

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 27

Nawanshahr grain markets witnessed a purchase of 1,93,018 metric tonnes of wheat by Thursday. As many as 16,930 MT of wheat was procured on Thursday only.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said the district had expected the purchase of 2,31,600 MT of wheat for the current season. So far, we have attained 84 per cent of the target, he added.

He said as per the speed of arrival, the target would be achieved in the next few days. He said the procurement was going on smoothly and uninterrupted. “The transfer of payments to the accounts of farmers is also being done regularly,” the DC said. Randhawa claimed a total of Rs 340.25 crore have been credited to the accounts of 19,091 farmers.

Giving agency-wise details of procurement, Randhawa said Markfed had purchased the large chunk of 52,135 MT, Pungrain 45,793 MT, PUNSUP 46,770 MT, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 29,712 MT, and FCI 18,601 MT by this day. He said the lifting was also in progress and a total of 79,451 MT of wheat had been liftedm which contributes to 58 per cent, as per the laid condition of 72 hours.