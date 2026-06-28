1.96 lakh children to get drops in district as pulse polio drive begins today

The national pulse polio campaign will be conducted from June 28 to June 30, during which polio drops will be administered to all children aged 0 to 5 years across the district, including brick kilns, under-construction sites, courtyards and other migratory settlements in Jalandhar.

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Civil Surgeon Jalandhar, Dr Rajesh Gary, has directed all health teams involved in the campaign to ensure full coverage and to confirm that no child is left out of receiving polio drops during the drive.

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The campaign will target 5 lakh houses and nearly 2 lakh children in the urban and rural areas of Jalandhar. With the aim to spread public awareness about the national pulse polio campaign starting from June 28, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg also flagged off the rickshaw rally from the office of Civil Surgeon Jalandhar on Friday.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg informed that for the success of this campaign, a total of 2,203 teams have been formed in the district, out of which 2107 house-to-house teams, 66 mobile teams and 30 transit teams have been formed. These teams will cover 5,41,258 houses in rural and urban areas across the district and administer polio drops to 1,96,657 children aged 0 to 5 years. During this, the polio teams will also cover 715 high risk areas in urban and rural areas in the district. The Health Department has also deployed 267 supervisors across the district to successfully complete this campaign.

The Civil Surgeon appealed to the residents of the district to cooperate with the teams of the Health Department and protect their children aged 0 to 5 years from polio by administering polio drops.

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District Vaccination Officer Dr Simranjit Kaur, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Vaninder Riar, Dr Dev, Dr Monica and other employees of the Health Department were present.