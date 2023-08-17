1 arrested, 3 booked on charge of assaulting villager

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 16

The Bilga police have arrested a person and booked three others on the charge of assaulting a resident of the same village. Investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said the arrested person had been identified as Avtar Chand, a resident of Begum Pur village.

Paramjit Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that Avtar Chand and three others barged into his shop and beat him up with baseball rackets. He suffered injuries in the mishap.

The IO said a case under Sections 323 voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (lurking house-trespass) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

