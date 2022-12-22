1 arrested for stealing cash

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing cash from a village gurdwara. The investigating officer (IO), Amarjit Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Kulwant Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Mudh village. Jagir Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspect barged into the gurdwara on December 20 night and stole Rs 600 from a donation box. The IO said a case under Section 380 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and investigation is being carried out. OC

1 arrested for brewing liquor

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of brewing liquor. The investigating officer, Anwar Masih, said the suspect had been identified as Gurdial Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village. As much as 1,000 kg of raw liquor and equipments used for brewing were recovered. A case under the Excise Act had been registered against the suspect. OC

4 years on, no progress in case

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have failed to make any breakthrough in a murder case of an eight-year-old child even after four years of the crime. Mohamad Manovar, a native of Purnia district of Bihar, residing at Mallian Kalan village had complained to the police that an unidentified person had murdered his son Anwar Tariq by strangulating him. Anwar Tariq’s body was found from a field in Mallian Kalan in November 2018. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC. The Station House Officer, Palwindar Singh, said no clues had been found in the case thus far and investigation was being carried out.