1 arrested with 4 gm of heroin in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

A man was arrested with four-gm heroin by the Patara police here today.

During a patrol at village Patara, a police party heading to villages Patara, spotted a man coming from the other side at the Isharwal to T-Ground, Jethpur Road. The man tried to escape on seeing the police. On being apprehended by the police, the man revealed his identity as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukkha, a resident of Jethpur. On being frisked, four-gm heroin was recovered from him. A case was registered against him under Sections 21 A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Patara police station.