1 arrested with stolen bike

1 arrested with stolen bike


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of stealing motorcycles. The IO, Lakhbir Singh, said the accused had been identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Burre Wal village. The IO said a stolen motorcycle bearing registration no. PB-67-D-8825 was recovered from the accused at a checkpoint. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. oc

Tyres of parked truck stolen

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a truck driver, Mohammad Sharukh, the police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons for stealing two spare tyres of a truck that was parked by the complainant near a dhabha. oc

PO in police net after seven years

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) evading arrest for the last seven years. The investigating officer (IO), Jaswinder Singh, said the accused had been identified as Malkit Singh, a resident of Tut Sher Singh village. He was wanted in a case of assault registered in 2014. oc

Six booked for assaulting man

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked six persons for assaulting a villager. The IO, Balkar Singh, said the accused had been identified as Happy, a resident of Bagga village, and his five unidentified accomplices. Balkar Singh of the same village complained to the police that the accused attacked him with weapons and injured him on October 28. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 325, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. No arrest has been made until now. oc

45-yr-old man goes missing

Phagwara: A 45-year-old resident of Sahem village has gone missing for the last two days. The IO, Jasvir Singh said, “Rannbir Singh went from his house without telling anybody and has not returned since then.” A missing report has been registered in this regard. oc

Illicit liquor seized, 1 held

Phagwara: Around 8,820ML of illicit liquor was recovered from a liquor trader arrested by the city police. The accused has been identified as Sohan Lal of Rattanpura, Phagwara. He has been booked under the Punjab Excise Act.

