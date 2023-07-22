1 booked for death due to negligence

Phagwara, July 21
The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified SUV driver on charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving and mischief.
Ajay Singh of Vali Kalan village under the Mullapur Dhakha police station complained to the police that an unidentified SUV hit his motorcycle near Balhukmi village on the Nakodar-Malsian road on July 20 night and seriously injured his brother-in-law Anju of Nurpur Chatha village who was riding pillion.
The victim died on the spot. Investigating Officer Rannjit Singh said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427of the IPC was registered against unidentified suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid