1 booked for death due to negligence

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 21

The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified SUV driver on charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving and mischief.

Ajay Singh of Vali Kalan village under the Mullapur Dhakha police station complained to the police that an unidentified SUV hit his motorcycle near Balhukmi village on the Nakodar-Malsian road on July 20 night and seriously injured his brother-in-law Anju of Nurpur Chatha village who was riding pillion.

The victim died on the spot. Investigating Officer Rannjit Singh said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427of the IPC was registered against unidentified suspect.

