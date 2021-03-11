1 booked for dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, august 17

The Chabbewal police have registered a case for torturing a woman for the alleged demand of dowry, against her husband. Resham Kaur, a resident of Bhulewal Rathan village, told the police that she was married to Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar.

She told the police that after marriage, when the demand of dowry was not met, her husband harassed her and threw her out of the house. After registering the case, the police have started further action.