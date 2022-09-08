1 booked for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian khas police have booked a villager on the charge of illegal sand mining. Mining Inspector Ajay Kumar complained to the police that the accused was carrying sand in his tractor trolley and was intercepted at a naka, but could not produce any document. Investigating Officer Balwindar Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC. OC

One of robbers’ gang arrested

Phagwara: The Lohian khas police have arrested an active member of a gang of robbers, which was busted two months ago. Station House Officer Sukhdev Singh said the accused has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Mandala. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC. Some gang members were arrested in July, while some other members are still absconding. Efforts to nab them are underway. OC

Four held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The city police arrested four illicit liquor traders, and recovered 7.5 lakh ml of country-made illicit liquor from their possession yesterday. Investigating Officer Sukhwinder Singh said the arrested accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, Manga, Amarjit and Kuwant Singh, all residents of Boot. The accused were nabbed when they were waiting for customers to sell them 1,000 bottles, containing 7.5 lakh ml of illicit liquor, near the Urban Estate Phagwara Gate. A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Excise Act. OC

Man dies after being hit by car

Phagwara: A motorcyclist died on the spot when a speeding car hit his bike near Mauli, last night. The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Takhar. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC against the car driver who managed to flee the spot. The police have sent the body of the deceased to Civil Hospital for post-mortem.