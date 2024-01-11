1 booked for stealing bike

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Rahat Sood, a resident of Pati Akalpur, Malsian village, complained to the police that he had parked his motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB-67-A-4755) at Malliwal village on January 6 evening from where it was stolen. Investigating officer Jagtar Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against unidentified suspect. OC

Man booked for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked an unidentified villager on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Bhajan Singh said the police recovered 600 kg of lahan (raw liquor) and utensils for brewing liquor from dhussi bundh of the Sutlej river near Ismailpur village, but the suspect managed to flee from the spot. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the unidentified suspect in this connection. OC

Two arrested on charge of theft

Nakodar: The city police have arrested two thieves on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery. Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Sidhu said the suspects were identified as Vikram, alias Bachi, and Gurbachan Singh, alias Dain, both residents of Shadhanwali Basti, Moga. The SHO said Rs 4,560 cash, silver and gold jewellery were recovered from the possession of the duo. A case was registered against both the suspects. OC

House burgled in Sarabha Nagar

Phagwara: Unidentified miscreants reportedly burgled a house in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday night. Isha Sharma, owner of the house, told the police that the suspects entered the house after breaking doors and disconnected the CCTV cameras first before taking away goods worth lakhs. She was away at the time of burglary. The suspects also took away the DVR of the CCTVs. The police registered a case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC and initiated probe into the matter.

