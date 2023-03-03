1 booked for theft

Phagwara, March 2
The Shahkot police have booked a man on the charge of selling trees from a Panchayat land.
Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Dane Wal village.
The Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Narang Pur Hansi village, Rajwindar Kaur, had complained to the police that the accused had stolen trees from the panchayat land. The IO said a case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 at Samalkha, 6 in Faridabad
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud