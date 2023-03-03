1 booked for theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 2

The Shahkot police have booked a man on the charge of selling trees from a Panchayat land.

Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Dane Wal village.

The Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Narang Pur Hansi village, Rajwindar Kaur, had complained to the police that the accused had stolen trees from the panchayat land. The IO said a case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC.