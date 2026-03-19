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Home / Jalandhar / 1 dead, 12 injured in collision between bus, commercial vehicle in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

1 dead, 12 injured in collision between bus, commercial vehicle in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The commercial vehicle was carrying about a dozen passengers, all belonging to the same family, who were returning to their native village

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PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:04 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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A man was killed and 12 others were injured in a head-on collision between a Punjab Roadways bus and a commercial vehicle here on Thursday, police said.

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The accident took place on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road near Baddhoan village bridge.

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The deceased has been identified as Khark Chand, a resident of Chak Phullu village, the police said.

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His body has been kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

The commercial vehicle was carrying about a dozen passengers, all belonging to the same family, who were returning to their native village after attending a religious ceremony at Chabbewal when the vehicle collided with a Punjab Roadways bus coming from the opposite direction, police said.

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The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the commercial vehicle badly mangled, they said.

All the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Mahilpur, where they are undergoing treatment.

The police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and MLA Dr Ishank Kumar Chabbewal visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured and assured all possible assistance.

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