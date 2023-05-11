1 dead as truck rams into car

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary vehicle near Jamalpur village. The deceased has been identified as Vikas of Sonipat. The injured, Amit Kumar, has been admitted to Phagwara Civil Hospital. The truck driver, however, managed to flee after the incident. The body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy. The occupants of the car were en route from Beas to Sonipat at the time of the incident. OC

Youth dies in road mishap

Phagwara: A youth was killed in a collision between his bike and an SUV on the Phagwara-Nakodar road last night. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh. The SUV driver managed to flee after hitting the bike. The police have registered a case and the body has been sent to the local Civil Hospital for post-mortem. OC

nurmahal Man goes missing

Phagwara: A 34-year-old resident of Mohalla Chhibiayan, Nurmahal, has been missing for the last 18 days. Jaspal Singh complained to the police that his son Gagan Prit Singh left home without telling anybody and never came back. He added that his son was not mentally sound. Investigating officer Manjit Singh said a missing report has been registered in this regard. OC

Train runs over 14-year-old girl

Phagwara: A 14-year-old girl was run over by a Jammu-bound Superfast Express train near the Satnampura railway crossing in Phagwara. The girl has been identified as Baljinder Kaur of Dakoha. She was a student of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Phagwara. She was crossing the railway track when the incident occurred, said Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbheij Singh. The body has been handed over to the kin of the deceased.