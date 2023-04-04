1 dies of Covid, two new cases

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 3

The district recorded one death due to Covid-19, while two new positive cases were reported in Hoshiarpur district today.

Giving information about the latest situation of Covid-19, officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said a 67-year-old resident of Moranwali village died of Covid-19 at PGI Chandigarh. As many as 226 new samples of people with suspicious flu-like symptoms were taken today.

Reports of 184 samples taken earlier were received, of which two were reported positive. He said there were 15 active cases in the district and the reports of 318 samples were awaited.

