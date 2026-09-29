1 held as mobike stolen from Kapurthala house

A motorcycle was allegedly stolen from a house in Kapurthala after unidentified persons reportedly broke open the rear gate and entered the premises during the intervening night of September 26 and 27.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested one of the accused, while four others have also been named in the case. According to the FIR, the complainant, Himanshu Batla, son of Lovkesh Kumar and a resident of Model Town, Kapurthala, told the police that he and his family had gone to sleep at their house on the night of September 26.

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On the morning of September 27, they found that the rear gate of the house had been broken open and his motorcycle was missing.

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The complainant told the police that, after checking the CCTV footage from cameras installed at the house, he found that an unidentified person had first conducted a reconnaissance of the premises. Subsequently, another man allegedly entered the house by jumping over the gate, cut open the lock with an iron tool and took away the motorcycle.

The stolen vehicle was identified as a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R bearing registration number HR26-FG-2020.

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During subsequent investigation, the complainant alleged that Kuldeep Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Mushkved, Kapurthala; Gopi Singh, a resident of Jalandhar; Raja, also a resident of Jalandhar; and two unidentified persons were involved in the theft.

The police have arrested Kuldeep Singh in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to establish the role of the other accused and trace the stolen motorcycle.