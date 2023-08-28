1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 27

After the reports of a firing incident that took place at Satva Bar and Lounge late on Friday night, the police authorities acted swiftly. They apprehended the person, identified as Paras Malhotra, responsible for the incident.

The police also recovered a licensed pistol, which was used in the crime, three empty cartridges and 22 live rounds from his possession.

ADCP-2 Aditya said a local hospital informed the control room about a patient seeking medical aid for a gunshot wound. After getting information, a police team reached the hospital for further investigation.

He said preliminary findings suggested that a minor dispute ensued between Paras and his acquaintance Arshdeep at Satva club. The altercation escalated into gunfire, resulting in injuries to Arshdeep. The exact reason behind the altercation was being investigated.

ADCP Aditya said the firearm involved in the incident had been seized. The suspect’s licence was slated for revocation. He said though no formal complaint had been lodged by the victim, the police took suo moto cognisance of the incident.

“The suspect, Paras, was arrested and an FIR was registered against him. Charges have been framed under Sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act”, he said.