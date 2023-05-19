1 held for theft

Phagwara, May 18
The Shahkot Police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing mobile phones.
The accused has been identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Parjian Kalan village.
Puran Singh, a resident of the same village had complained to the police that the accused had barged into his house on May 14, and decamped with two mobile handsets.
A case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.
