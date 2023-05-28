1 held for theft at gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a thief on the charge of stealing some goods from a village gurdwara. The police said the suspect had been identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Hardo Farala village in Jamsher Sadar police station. OC

Firearms banned at public events

Phagwara: Exercising his powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, DM-cum-DC Captain Karnail Singh has issued an order prohibiting the use of firearms at wedding ceremonies, parties and other events. The order will remain in force till July next year.

Three booked for snatching

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants on the charge of snatching cash. Sajan Sahota, a resident of Mahuna Wal village, had complained to the police that he was en route to Nakodar on May 25 when three unidentified motorcycle-borne accused waylaid him near Nawan Pind Jattan village and snatched his kit, which contained Rs 21,493 in cash, a purse containing Rs 600 and documents. He said the miscreants had a sharp-edged weapon. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B, 506 and 34 of the IPC. OC

Man booked for dowry demand

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a resident of Pratap Pura village for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry. Rubaljit Kaur, the complainant, said her husband used to demand dowry from her. A case has been registered under Section 498-A of the IPC and Section 12 of the Indian Passport Act, 1967. OC

Two POs booked on court order

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a proclaimed offender on the charge of non-appearance in the court. Investigating officers (IOs) Mandip Singh and Bhajan Singh have identified the two POs as Gurmail Singh of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura and Kashish of Mohalla Tandona, Nakodar. The Nakodar judicial magistrate (first class), Rajbinder Kaur, has ordered the booking of the two POs under Section 174-A of the IPC. OC

One booked for abduction

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of abduction and wrongful confinement of a man. — OC