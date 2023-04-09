1 held for theft at lohian khas

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charge of theft. Investigating officer (IO), Hans Raj, said the suspect had been identified as Karan Kumar, alias Mohit, a resident of ward No.4 of Lohian Khas. Preet Pal Singh complained to the police that the suspect broke into his shop on April 4 and stole eight spools of wires and a gas cylinder. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. oc

2 arrested for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling and brewing country-made liquor. Police said the suspects have been identified as Piara Singh and Wajir Singh, both residents of Beetlan village. As many as 48 bottles of hooch, 50-kg raw liquor and equipment used for brewing has been recovered from their possession. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

case registered under mines act

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of illegal sand mining. Jalandhar mining inspector (Water Resources Department) Manpreet Singh complained to the police that unidentified persons were extracting sand from the Sutlej near Rampur village. The investigating officer, Balkar Singh, said a case under Section 21 of the Mines Act has been registered against the suspect. oc

40-year-old

dies by suicide

Phagwara: A 40-year-old man died by suicide on Thursday. The investigating officer (IO), Bhupinder Singh, said the deceased had been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Lohgarh village. Gurmail Singh, the father of the deceased, told the police that his son ended life by hanging himself. The IO said the police acting under Section 174 of the CrPC handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC

2 peddlers held with intoxicants

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets and powder. The investigating officer (IO), Iqbal Singh, said 115 intoxicating tablets, 50-gm intoxicating powder and Rs 4,500 drug money were recovered from the possession of the suspects identified as Gurmit Singh, alias Sunni, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Bhatinda and Gurpiar Singh, alias Arsh, a resident of Samalsar in Moga district. The IO said a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects.