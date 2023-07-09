1 held under NDPS Act

Phagwara, July 8
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin.
Investigating officer (IO) Omesh Kumar said that 10 grams of heroin were seized from the possession of the suspect, identified as Gurdev Chand of Kullar village.
The IO said a case has been registered under Section 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act in this regard.
