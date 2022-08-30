1 held with 20 kg of poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating officer Ajit Singh said that 20 kilograms of poppy husk were seized from the accused, who has been identified as Resham Singh of Burj Hassan. The IO said that a case has been registered under Sections15,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The motorcycle of the accused has been impounded. oc

Three booked in dowry case

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked three members of an in-laws' family in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer Mandeep Singh said that the accused have been identified as Jagmilan Singh Momi, a resident of SAS Nagar, his father Surat Singh Momi, and his mother Jasvir Kaur. Kamaljit Kaur from Pasarrian complained to the senior superintendent of police, Jalandhar (Rural), that the accused had started harassing her after their marriage, demanding dowry from her. The IO said that a case has been registered under Sections 498-A, 406, and 120-B of the IPC against the accused, following an inquiry. oc

Man arrested under NDPS Act

Garhshankar: The Garhshankar police arrested a man with 45 gm of intoxicating powder on Sunday night. A patrolling party, led by SI Kuldeep Singh, stopped a man on the basis of suspicion on the Birampur road in Garhshankar. The police party nabbed the man who allegedly tried to run away. On search, 45 gm of intoxicating powder was recovered from the envelope held in his hand. The police registered a case against the accused, identified as Amandeep, a resident of Boda village, under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of NDPS Act.