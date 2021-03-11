1 held with 5 stolen bikes, pistol in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

The city police have arrested a man and recovered five stolen two-wheelers and a .315 bore countrymade pistol from him.

The accused has been identified as Anish, a native of Bihar, who was presently residing at Parshuram Nagar in a rented house.

Sub-Inspector Kuldip Singh, in-charge police station Division No.8, said, “Following a tip-off, the police team arrested Anish while he was coming towards Pathankot Chowk side on a stolen bike bearing number PB08-EA-4143”. He said they received information that two persons—Anish and Manish Kumar—who were involved in stealing of two-wheelers, had come to Transport Nagar to sell a stolen bike, thus, acting on the information, they put up a naka near Pathankot Chowk to arrest them red-handedly.

He said while Anish was arrested on the spot, his accomplice Manish, who was riding pillion, managed to escape.

SI Kuldip stated that during preliminary investigation it was found that the accused were involved in stealing of vehicles which they used to sell on cheaper prices. He said the police teams then also recovered a .315 bore countrymade pistol from Anish, and four motorcycles and one activa scooter, which he along with his accomplice Manish’s help had hidden in an abandoned plot near Transport Nagar.

He further said a case under the IPC and Arms Act had been registered and raids were being conducted to arrest Manish.