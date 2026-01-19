1 held with heroin

The police have arrested a person with heroin during a routine patrol near the grain market at Sangowal near Nakodar. During patrolling, the police team apprehended Pritam Singh, alias Pita, a resident of Beetal Jhuggian and recovered 15 gm of heroin from his possession last night.
