1 held with illicit liquor

Jalandhar, October 18
The CIA Staff of the city police seized four boxes of illicit liquor and nabbed one smuggler. The accused has been identified as Arjan Sharma, a resident of Kalia Colony in Jalandhar.
As per the police, they were on routine checking near Vera Milk Plant, when they received a tip-off that Arjan Sharma who was involved in selling illicit liquor in the city, was waiting for his clients in the parking of Kalia Colony. “Following which, the police team nabbed him, and during checking four boxes of liquor were recovered from his possession,” police officials said.
A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against Arjan at the Division Number 1 police station.
