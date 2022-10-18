1 held with stolen pistol, cartridge in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, October 17
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today arrested a person and recovered a stolen .32 bore pistol and an empty cartridge from his possession. The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar, alias Khanna, a resident of Balveer Colony near Radha Swami Satsang Ghar in Jalandhar Cantt.
A police official claimed that a police party was present near Surya Enclave for checking purposes when they received a tip-off that Manish, who was involved in house break-in cases, and had recently stolen a pistol from a house in Hoshiarpur, was going towards Lamma Pind Chowk from Surya Enclave side to sell the stolen pistol. Acting on the information, he was arrested near Surya Enclave gate and the stolen pistol and cartridge was recovered from his possession.
A case under Sections 380 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against him at Rama Mandi police station.
