1 in 6 couples in country face infertility issues, says expert

In an interaction with The Tribune, Dr Jasmine Kaur, Director of NOVA IVF, Jalandhar, talks about the rising infertility issues in the country and the need for awareness to eradicate stigma and break the silence around the issue to follow the path of parenthood.

Infertility, once a taboo subject, is now a growing concern that affects nearly one in every six couples in the country. With changing lifestyles, late marriages, increasing stress levels and rising environmental toxins, infertility is no longer confined to a small fraction of the society. It is important to raise awareness and normalise conversations around reproductive health.

Infertility can affect both men and women equally. In nearly 40 per cent of cases, only male factors are involved, but often the burden and stigma falls disproportionately on the woman. This must change. Awareness is the first step toward empowerment. Knowing when to seek help is critical—couples under 35, who have not conceived after one year of unprotected intercourse, or those over 35 after six months should consult a fertility specialist.

Modern medicine offers a range of solutions—from simple ovulation tracking and medical management to advanced treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT). Couples must follow procedures under experts who offer ethical, transparent and personalised care ensuring that they are supported throughout their journey.

We understand that fertility treatment is not just a medical process—it is an emotional and deeply personal experience. Timely diagnosis, proper counselling and scientific guidance can help many couples achieve their dream of parenthood.

Let us come together to remove the stigma, support those facing infertility and create an environment of hope and healing. Infertility is not the end—it is a challenge that, with the right support and science, can be overcome.