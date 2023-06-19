1 killed, 2 hurt in mishap

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 18

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a motorcycle was crushed under a tipper on the Garhshankar-Nawashahar road today. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. According to information, four persons — Bhagwan Kumar of Assam along with Chander Kumar Sharma, a resident of Bihar, working in Narendra Industry, Ludhiana, riding a motorcycle, and Parveen Kumar and Surjit Kumar, riding their scooty— had gone to Himachal Pradesh to pay obeisance at religious place Baba Balak Nath Temple.

When they reached near Darapur on Nawashahar-Garhshankar road, they were run over by a tipper coming from Garhshankar side, due to which Chander Kumar Sharma died on the spot while Bhagwan and Surjeet Kumar were seriously injured. After receiving information about the incident, the police admitted the injured to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, and kept the deceased’s body in the hospital mortuary. SHO Harprem Singh said that the tipper driver fled the spot, adding that action was being taken on the statement of the injured.