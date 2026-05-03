1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision near Sangatpur bus stand

A tragic road accident near Sangatpur bus stand on Nurmahal Road near Nakodar claimed the life of a 58-year-old man and left three others critically injured on Saturday morning.

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The deceased, identified as Kuldeep Singh, was the owner of an e-rickshaw and was on his way to deliver water cans to local shops when the fatal collision occurred. The impact of the crash was so severe that he died on the spot, while occupants of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries.

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According to information provided by the victim's brother, Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Phillaur, he received a phone call about the accident and rushed to the scene, where he found his brother lying dead. He stated that Kuldeep Singh had been heading towards Nurmahal with goods loaded on his e-rickshaw at the time of the incident.

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The accident took place when a car bearing registration number PB 43 H 0452 collided head-on with the e-rickshaw near Sangatpur Adda. The car was being driven by Bittu Kumar, a resident of Machhiwara in Ludhiana. In his statement to the police, the accused said that he was returning to Machhiwara with his family after paying obeisance at Nakodar when the collision occurred. Three occupants of the car also suffered injuries in the crash.

ASI Bagicha Singh of Bilga police station said that the police received information about the accident through the emergency helpline 112 and immediately reached the spot. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Phillaur, where they are undergoing treatment. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the same hospital.

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A case has been registered by the Bilga police and the accused driver, Bittu Kumar, has been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway.