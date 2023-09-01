1 killed, another hurt as 2 masked men open fire

Nawanshahr, August 31
A man was killed and another injured after two masked men opened fire at them in Balachaur.
The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh. In a statement to the police, the injured said that he had gone for a walk after dinner. “I met Narinder Singh of Garhi Kaugo village and we both started talking. At around 9.15 pm, two masked men came on a bike and opened fire, leaving Narinder dead. I was injured and started running towards the main market. The bike-borne assailants fled from the spot after committing the crime,” he said.
The victim further stated that around five years ago, Narinder had a fight with one Manpreet after which a case was also registered against him, but he walked free.
“Manpreet went to America and a year ago, called me and threatened that I would be killed,” he said in the statement to the police.
A case under Sections 302, 307, 34 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two assailants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics
Fans shower love and wish ‘Gadar 2’ actor’s mother