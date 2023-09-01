1 killed, another hurt as 2 masked men open fire

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 31

A man was killed and another injured after two masked men opened fire at them in Balachaur.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh. In a statement to the police, the injured said that he had gone for a walk after dinner. “I met Narinder Singh of Garhi Kaugo village and we both started talking. At around 9.15 pm, two masked men came on a bike and opened fire, leaving Narinder dead. I was injured and started running towards the main market. The bike-borne assailants fled from the spot after committing the crime,” he said.

The victim further stated that around five years ago, Narinder had a fight with one Manpreet after which a case was also registered against him, but he walked free.

“Manpreet went to America and a year ago, called me and threatened that I would be killed,” he said in the statement to the police.

A case under Sections 302, 307, 34 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two assailants.

#Nawanshahr