1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

Jalandhar, December 25

In a tragic incident this morning, a high-speed collision near Dhanowali crossing on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway claimed one life and left another individual critically injured.

The victim, identified as Amarjit Singh, hailing from Kang Sabo, Nakodar, was the driver of the Bolero vehicle involved in the accident. The injured was identified as Baljit Singh, a mechanic, who was attending to a car after it experienced engine issues on the highway. Amarjit died on the spot, while Baljit Singh was currently under medical treatment at a private hospital in Rama Mandi.

The incident occurred when the Bolero was parked on the highway side for repairs with the mechanic inspecting its engine. Suddenly, a speeding Brezza car collided with the stationary Bolero just as its driver opened the door to exit. The impact was so severe that it resulted in immediate death of the Bolero driver, prompting passersby to rush the injured mechanic to the hospital.

Following collision, the driver and passengers of the Brezza car fled from the spot, abandoning their vehicle. The Paragpur check post police arrived on the spot to investigate the incident. The body of Amarjit Singh was sent for a post-mortem examination. Both vehicles involved in the accident were impounded by the police.

Sukhchain Singh, investigating officer (IO), said a case had been registered against the yet-to-be-identified owner of the Brezza car under relevant sections of the IPC. He said the Brezza car belonged to a Jalandhar resident. He said the suspect would be traced through the registration number of the car.

