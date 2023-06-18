1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 17

One of the three persons riding a motorcycle was killed while two others were injured in an accident when a stray animal suddenly came in front of the vehicle this morning.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Bhumbotad, told the police that his son Ajay Kumar (21), his friend Sahil Chowdhary and Rajan of the same village had gone riding a motorcycle from village to Talwara for some personal work.

When they were returning home at 9 pm, on the inner road of BBMB Township before PNB Bank a stray animal came in front of the motorcycle and they fell on the road.

In this road accident, Ajay Kumar got injuries on the head. They were admitted to the local BBMB hospital by passersby for treatment, but he died during treatment.

Rajan also suffered serious injuries in this road accident and the doctors of BBMB Hospital referred him to another hospital after first aid while the third injured in the incident, Sahil Chaudhary, was sent home after giving first aid.