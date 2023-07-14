1 killed, three hurt in clash at Kapurthala jail

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 13

An inmate was killed while three others suffered injuries in a clash at the Kapurthala Modern Jail here today.

As many as 17 inmates assaulted each other with sharp weapons. Four inmates suffered serious injuries in the mishap. One of them later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Simranjeet Singh. Those suffered injuries have been identified as Surinder Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Varinder Singh.

Police sources said three brothers, including the deceased, who were lodged at the jail, were allegedly bullying some other inmates. Due to frequent clashes, two of the brothers were shifted to another jail. Finding Simranjeet alone, several inmates of another group attacked him today.

Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said: “Simranjeet was attacked by other inmates over an old dispute. The situation was brought under control. The injured persons were immediately rushed to a hospital. One of the inmates died during the treatment. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Kotwali police station.”

#Kapurthala