1 nabbed with 5-gm heroin

Jalandhar, June 27
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police have nabbed a resident of Kot Baba Deep Singh Nagar and recovered 5-gm heroin and Rs 9,700 drug money from his possession. The accused has been identified as Sukha Singh.
As per police officials, they were on routine checking near Gazi Gulla chowk, when they saw the accused walking towards the chowk from underbridge. They said on seeing the police, he got scared and turned towards the opposite direction, following which police officers suspected something was wrong and immediately caught him.
“When the police team frisked him, 5-gm heroin and drug money was found from his possession,” the police said,adding that a case under Sections 21,61 and 85 of the NDPS act has been registered against him.
They said the accused after being produced in the local court will be taken in remand for further investigation.
